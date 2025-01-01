Free demoLog in
Recipes overview
Brave

Brave

20.1K records
Business Information providers
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free demo

About Brave

Brave Software, Inc., headquartered in the United States, develops the Brave browser, a privacy-focused, open-source web browser built on Chromium. Designed to block ads, trackers, and invasive cookies by default, Brave ensures a faster, more secure, and private browsing experience.

About this recipe

Brave provides a suite of privacy-first tools, including the Brave browser for secure web navigation, Brave Search for independent and private searches, Brave Wallet for managing cryptocurrency and NFTs, and Brave Talk, a secure video conferencing solution. It also features Brave Rewards, enabling users to earn Basic Attention Tokens (BAT) by opting into privacy-respecting ads.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Start today

Whether you need actionable web data insights for day-to-day projects or for long-term strategies, the answer to your question lies in our structured web data.

Request a free demo