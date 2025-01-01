Brave
About Brave
Brave Software, Inc., headquartered in the United States, develops the Brave browser, a privacy-focused, open-source web browser built on Chromium. Designed to block ads, trackers, and invasive cookies by default, Brave ensures a faster, more secure, and private browsing experience.
About this recipe
Brave provides a suite of privacy-first tools, including the Brave browser for secure web navigation, Brave Search for independent and private searches, Brave Wallet for managing cryptocurrency and NFTs, and Brave Talk, a secure video conferencing solution. It also features Brave Rewards, enabling users to earn Basic Attention Tokens (BAT) by opting into privacy-respecting ads.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Start today
