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Recipe details
Braze Web SDK
3.3K recordsNASDAQ:BZRE
Key facts about Braze Web SDK
- Records
- 3333 records
- Websites tracked
- 3333 websites use Braze Web SDK
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:BZRE
- Industries
- E-commerce, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics, Cloud, Communication services, Content and distribution, Email
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Braze
Braze, Inc. (formerly Appboy Inc.) is an American cloud-based software company based in New York City. It is a customer engagement platform used by businesses for multichannel marketing. Braze provides customer engagement technology for companies such as HBO Max, Skyscanner, PureGym, Burger King, Babylon Health, Grubhub, NASCAR and CleanChoice Energy.
About this recipe
The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages to users.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research