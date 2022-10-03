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Recipe details

Braze Web SDK

Braze Web SDK

3.3K recordsNASDAQ:BZRE

Key facts about Braze Web SDK

Records
3333 records
Websites tracked
3333 websites use Braze Web SDK
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:BZRE
Industries
E-commerce, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Analytics, Cloud, Communication services, Content and distribution, Email
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Braze

Braze, Inc. (formerly Appboy Inc.) is an American cloud-based software company based in New York City. It is a customer engagement platform used by businesses for multichannel marketing. Braze provides customer engagement technology for companies such as HBO Max, Skyscanner, PureGym, Burger King, Babylon Health, Grubhub, NASCAR and CleanChoice Energy.

About this recipe

The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages to users.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research