About Sendinblue
Sendinblue was founded in 2012, and is headquartered in Paris. Sendinblue is a SaaS solution for relationship marketing and offers a cloud-based marketing communication software suite with email marketing, transactional email, marketing automation, customer-relationship management, landing pages, Facebook ads, retargeting ads and SMS marketing.
About this recipe
Brevo's live chat software is a feature designed to help businesses connect with their website visitors in real-time, offering instant support and guidance. This tool allows for the improvement of customer experience and engagement, potentially leading to increased conversions and customer satisfaction by addressing queries and concerns promptly and directly on the website.
