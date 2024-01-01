Brevo
About Sendinblue
Sendinblue was founded in 2012, and is headquartered in Paris. Sendinblue is a SaaS solution for relationship marketing and offers a cloud-based marketing communication software suite with email marketing, transactional email, marketing automation, customer-relationship management, landing pages, Facebook ads, retargeting ads and SMS marketing.
About this recipe
Brevo, formerly Sendinblue, is a comprehensive digital marketing platform that offers email marketing, SMS marketing, marketing automation, CRM, transactional emails, landing pages, Facebook Ads integration, chat, and analytics. Designed for businesses of all sizes, Brevo's user-friendly interface, extensive features, and flexible pricing plans help streamline marketing efforts and improve customer engagement, making it suitable for both small businesses and large enterprises with customizable plans and dedicated support.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
Start today
Whether you need actionable web data insights for day-to-day projects or for long-term strategies, the answer to your question lies in our structured web data.