About Brightcove

Brightcove, is a Boston, Massachusetts–based software company that produces an online video platform. Brightcove was founded in 2004 by Jeremy Allaire, who served as Executive Chairman until April 2016, and Bob Mason. The company was named after a harbor where the founder liked to kayak named Bright Cove Harbor in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. In March 2006, Brightcove acquired Seattle-based Metastories, makers of StoryMaker, a publishing tool for video, audio, images, and text.