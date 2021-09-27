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Recipe details

Brightcove

Brightcove

7.9K recordsNASDAQ:BCOV

Key facts about Brightcove

Records
7861 records
Websites tracked
7861 websites use Brightcove
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:BCOV
Industries
Asset management, Publishing
Categories
Multimedia
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Brightcove

Brightcove, is a Boston, Massachusetts–based software company that produces an online video platform. Brightcove was founded in 2004 by Jeremy Allaire, who served as Executive Chairman until April 2016, and Bob Mason. The company was named after a harbor where the founder liked to kayak named Bright Cove Harbor in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. In March 2006, Brightcove acquired Seattle-based Metastories, makers of StoryMaker, a publishing tool for video, audio, images, and text.

About this recipe

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research