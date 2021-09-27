Recipes overview
Brightcove
8.3K records
NASDAQ:BCOV
Asset management
Publishing
About
Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.