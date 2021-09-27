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Recipe details
Brightcove
7.9K recordsNASDAQ:BCOV
Key facts about Brightcove
- Records
- 7861 records
- Websites tracked
- 7861 websites use Brightcove
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:BCOV
- Industries
- Asset management, Publishing
- Categories
- Multimedia
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Brightcove
Brightcove, is a Boston, Massachusetts–based software company that produces an online video platform. Brightcove was founded in 2004 by Jeremy Allaire, who served as Executive Chairman until April 2016, and Bob Mason. The company was named after a harbor where the founder liked to kayak named Bright Cove Harbor in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. In March 2006, Brightcove acquired Seattle-based Metastories, makers of StoryMaker, a publishing tool for video, audio, images, and text.
About this recipe
Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research