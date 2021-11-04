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Recipe details

Broadridge

Broadridge

4.1K recordsNYSE:BR

Key facts about Broadridge

Records
4095 records
Websites tracked
4095 websites use Broadridge
Stock ticker
NYSE:BR
Industries
Asset management, Payment industry
Categories
Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a public corporate services and financial technology company founded in 2007 as a spin-off from management software company Automatic Data Processing.

About this recipe

Broadridge supplies public companies with proxy statements, annual reports and other financial documents, and shareholder communications solutions, such as virtual annual meetings.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research