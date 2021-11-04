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Recipe details
Broadridge
4.1K recordsNYSE:BR
Key facts about Broadridge
- Records
- 4095 records
- Websites tracked
- 4095 websites use Broadridge
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:BR
- Industries
- Asset management, Payment industry
- Categories
- Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions is a public corporate services and financial technology company founded in 2007 as a spin-off from management software company Automatic Data Processing.
About this recipe
Broadridge supplies public companies with proxy statements, annual reports and other financial documents, and shareholder communications solutions, such as virtual annual meetings.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research