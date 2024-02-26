About Dataprovider Research

This dataset consists of a curated collection of websites that exhibit MySQL database errors on their homepages, rendering them non-functional. The dataset aims to provide developers, researchers, and webmasters with valuable insights into common MySQL-related issues and their potential causes. It serves as a resource for troubleshooting, identifying patterns, and developing solutions to enhance website stability and performance.