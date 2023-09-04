About Buffer

Buffer was founded in 2010 by Joel Gascoigne and Leo Widrich as a solution to a simple problem: Joel wanted a more efficient way to schedule tweets. Recognizing the potential of his initial creation, Joel teamed up with Leo to transform it into a comprehensive product. In the early days, Buffer's primary focus was on Twitter. However, as the platform gained traction, they expanded their services to support other major social networks, including Facebook and LinkedIn.

About this recipe

Buffer is a software application designed to manage social networks by providing the means for a user to schedule posts to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Instagram Stories, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.