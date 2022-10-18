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Recipe details

Calendly

Calendly

448.8K records

Key facts about Calendly

Records
448796 records
Websites tracked
448796 websites use Calendly
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Calendly

Calendly is a software company that develops a business communication platform used for teams to schedule, prepare and follow up on external meetings. The company was founded in 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia by Nigerian-born entrepreneur Tope Awotona, but discontinued its physical offices in July 2021. As of January 2021, Calendly was valued at $3 billion, making it a tech unicorn.

About this recipe

Calendly is a popular online scheduling and appointment booking platform that streamlines the process of coordinating meetings and appointments with individuals or groups. Calendly has become a widely used tool for professionals and businesses looking to eliminate the back-and-forth emails and phone calls often associated with scheduling. The platform offers features such as calendar integration, time zone detection, customizable availability, and automatic email notifications, making it a convenient and time-saving solution for individuals and organizations seeking efficient scheduling solutions. Calendly's user-friendly interface and compatibility with various calendars have made it a valuable resource for improving productivity and time management in both personal and professional settings.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research