Calendly is a software company that develops a business communication platform used for teams to schedule, prepare and follow up on external meetings. The company was founded in 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia by Nigerian-born entrepreneur Tope Awotona, but discontinued its physical offices in July 2021. As of January 2021, Calendly was valued at $3 billion, making it a tech unicorn.

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Calendly is a popular online scheduling and appointment booking platform that streamlines the process of coordinating meetings and appointments with individuals or groups. Calendly has become a widely used tool for professionals and businesses looking to eliminate the back-and-forth emails and phone calls often associated with scheduling. The platform offers features such as calendar integration, time zone detection, customizable availability, and automatic email notifications, making it a convenient and time-saving solution for individuals and organizations seeking efficient scheduling solutions. Calendly's user-friendly interface and compatibility with various calendars have made it a valuable resource for improving productivity and time management in both personal and professional settings.