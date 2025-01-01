About Canva Inc.

Canva is an Australian-based online design and publishing platform, founded in 2013. The company aims to democratize design by providing accessible tools for users worldwide. Over the years, Canva has experienced significant growth, serving millions of users globally and expanding its offerings to cater to both individuals and enterprises.

Canva offers a comprehensive suite of design tools that enable users to create a wide range of visual content, including social media graphics, presentations, posters, and videos. The platform provides thousands of customizable templates and a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, making design accessible to users with varying levels of expertise. Canva operates on a freemium model, offering basic features for free, with premium features available through subscription plans like Canva Pro and Canva for Teams.