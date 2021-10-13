Recipe details
CDW Technologies
Key facts about CDW Technologies
- Records
- 326 records
- Websites tracked
- 326 websites use CDW Technologies
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:CDW
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About CDW Corporation
CDW Corporation, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is a provider of technology products and services for business, government and education. The company has a secondary division known as CDW-G, devoted solely to United States governmental entities, such as K-12 schools, universities, non-profit healthcare organizations, State & Local and the Federal government. CDW was originally incorporated in 1984 as "MPK Computing" by its founder Michael Krasny. The idea was born when Krasny took a small ad in a free-circulation newspaper to sell his computer and printer. It later became Computer Discount Warehouse and then simply CDW.
About this recipe
CDW Technologies assists in providing affordable technology tools and services to associations, foundations, governmental departments, religious and social service organizations. They offer discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research