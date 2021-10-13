Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

CDW Technologies

CDW Technologies

326 recordsNASDAQ:CDW

Key facts about CDW Technologies

Records
326 records
Websites tracked
326 websites use CDW Technologies
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:CDW
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About CDW Corporation

CDW Corporation, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is a provider of technology products and services for business, government and education. The company has a secondary division known as CDW-G, devoted solely to United States governmental entities, such as K-12 schools, universities, non-profit healthcare organizations, State & Local and the Federal government. CDW was originally incorporated in 1984 as "MPK Computing" by its founder Michael Krasny. The idea was born when Krasny took a small ad in a free-circulation newspaper to sell his computer and printer. It later became Computer Discount Warehouse and then simply CDW.

About this recipe

CDW Technologies assists in providing affordable technology tools and services to associations, foundations, governmental departments, religious and social service organizations. They offer discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research