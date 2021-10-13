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Recipe details
Charter Communications
17.6K recordsNASDAQ:CHTR
Key facts about Charter Communications
- Records
- 17567 records
- Websites tracked
- 17567 websites use Charter Communications
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:CHTR
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications is an American telecommunications and mass media company with services branded as Spectrum. With over 26 million customers in 41 states, it is the second-largest cable operator in the United States by subscribers, just behind Comcast, and third-largest pay TV operator behind Comcast and AT&T. Charter is the fifth-largest telephone provider based on number of residential lines.
About this recipe
Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research