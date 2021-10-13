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Recipe details

Charter Communications

Charter Communications

17.6K recordsNASDAQ:CHTR

Key facts about Charter Communications

Records
17567 records
Websites tracked
17567 websites use Charter Communications
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:CHTR
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications is an American telecommunications and mass media company with services branded as Spectrum. With over 26 million customers in 41 states, it is the second-largest cable operator in the United States by subscribers, just behind Comcast, and third-largest pay TV operator behind Comcast and AT&T. Charter is the fifth-largest telephone provider based on number of residential lines.

About this recipe

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research