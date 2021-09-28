Recipe details
ChinaNet Online Holdings
Key facts about ChinaNet Online Holdings
- Records
- 394249 records
- Websites tracked
- 394249 websites use ChinaNet Online Holdings
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:CNET
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies (formerly Chinanet) operates services for its clients on its omni-channel advertising, precision marketing and data analysis system. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services. In addition, it provides; digital business promotion and other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing and related value-added technical services, as well as research and development, and other technical support services for the block chain business.
About this recipe
ChinaNet makes communication between global enterprises and mainland China enterprises easy. Through access to ChinaNet, global operators and enterprises can interact more conveniently with 420 million Chinese Internet users. ChinaNet is a business to business internet technology company focusing on providing online-to-offline sales channel expansion services for small and medium-sized enterprises in China.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research