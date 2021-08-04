About Citrix

Citrix Systems, Inc. is an American company that was founded in Richardson, Texas in 1989 by Ed Iacobucci. It began by developing remote access products for Microsoft operating systems, licensing source code from Microsoft, and has been in partnership with the company throughout its history. By the 1990s, Citrix came to prominence as an industry leader in thin client technology, enabling purpose-built devices to access remote servers and resources. Citrix provides server, application and desktop virtualization, networking, software as a service (SaaS), and cloud computing technologies.