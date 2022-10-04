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Recipe details
CIVIC Cookie Control
9.4K records
Key facts about CIVIC Cookie Control
- Records
- 9368 records
- Websites tracked
- 9368 websites use CIVIC Cookie Control
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About CIVIC
CIVIC is a digital agency based in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company was founded in 2001, and has delivered over 1000 websites and online systems. One of the products provided by CIVIC is a Cookie Control tool.
About this recipe
CIVIC Cookie Control stops optional cookies from being placed on a user’s device until they give explicit consent. Cookie control is WCAG2.1 AA compliant and trusted by hundreds of governmental authorities.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research