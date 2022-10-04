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Recipe details

CIVIC Cookie Control

CIVIC Cookie Control

9.4K records

Key facts about CIVIC Cookie Control

Records
9368 records
Websites tracked
9368 websites use CIVIC Cookie Control
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About CIVIC

CIVIC is a digital agency based in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company was founded in 2001, and has delivered over 1000 websites and online systems. One of the products provided by CIVIC is a Cookie Control tool.

About this recipe

CIVIC Cookie Control stops optional cookies from being placed on a user’s device until they give explicit consent. Cookie control is WCAG2.1 AA compliant and trusted by hundreds of governmental authorities.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research