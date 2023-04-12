About Clearbit

Clearbit is a technology company specializing in providing business intelligence and lead generation services. They offer a suite of data-driven APIs and tools that help businesses enhance their marketing, sales, and customer relationship management efforts. By aggregating and analyzing vast amounts of publicly available data, Clearbit generates rich, actionable insights about companies and individuals. These insights enable clients to personalize their customer interactions, streamline sales prospecting, and improve overall business performance.