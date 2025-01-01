About Etison

Etison LLC, established in 2014 by Russell Brunson and Todd Dickerson in Eagle, Idaho, is the parent company of ClickFunnels, a leading SaaS platform that enables entrepreneurs to create and manage sales funnels for their businesses. ClickFunnels has empowered over 250,000 entrepreneurs to build online sales funnels, facilitating business growth across various industries. Etison provides a comprehensive suite of tools designed to simplify the process of building sales funnels, thereby enhancing online marketing and sales efforts for businesses worldwide. Etison's mission is to support entrepreneurs and small business owners in expanding their companies through effective sales funnels, contributing to global economic growth and innovation.

About this recipe

ClickFunnels offers a comprehensive platform that enables users to design and implement sales funnels, encompassing features such as landing page creation, email marketing integration, and payment processing. The platform provides a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor, a variety of pre-designed templates, and tools like Actionetics for customer engagement and Backpack for affiliate program management, facilitating seamless online sales and marketing operations.