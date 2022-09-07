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Recipe details
Cloud CMS
16 records
Key facts about Cloud CMS
- Records
- 16 records
- Websites tracked
- 16 websites use Cloud CMS
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Gitana
Cloud CMS (Gitana Software) was founded in 2010 by Michael Uzquiano. It was designed from the ground-up to leverage a fully elastic architecture built on top of Amazon AWS, Elastic Search, and MongoDB in order to provide a headless CMS.
About this recipe
Cloud CMS was founded in 2010 by Michael Uzquiano. It was designed from the ground-up to leverage a fully elastic architecture built on top of Amazon AWS, Elastic Search, and MongoDB in order to provide a headless CMS.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites