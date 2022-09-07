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Recipe details

Cloud CMS

Cloud CMS

16 records

Key facts about Cloud CMS

Records
16 records
Websites tracked
16 websites use Cloud CMS
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Gitana

Cloud CMS (Gitana Software) was founded in 2010 by Michael Uzquiano. It was designed from the ground-up to leverage a fully elastic architecture built on top of Amazon AWS, Elastic Search, and MongoDB in order to provide a headless CMS.

About this recipe

Cloud CMS was founded in 2010 by Michael Uzquiano. It was designed from the ground-up to leverage a fully elastic architecture built on top of Amazon AWS, Elastic Search, and MongoDB in order to provide a headless CMS.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites