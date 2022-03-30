Cloudflare, Inc. is an American web infrastructure and website security company that provides content delivery network and DDoS mitigation services. Cloudflare's services sit between a website's visitor and the Cloudflare customer's hosting provider, acting as a reverse proxy for websites. Cloudflare's headquarters are in San Francisco.

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CDNJS is a widely-used content delivery network (CDN) for open-source libraries and frameworks, providing developers with a vast repository of JavaScript, CSS, and other web-related libraries. It offers fast and reliable delivery of these resources to websites and web applications, reducing the need for developers to host and manage these files themselves, thus simplifying the development process and improving site performance.