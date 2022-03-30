Cloudflare, Inc. is an American web infrastructure and website security company that provides content delivery network and DDoS mitigation services. Cloudflare's services sit between a website's visitor and the Cloudflare customer's hosting provider, acting as a reverse proxy for websites. Cloudflare's headquarters are in San Francisco.

About this recipe

CloudFlare DNS is a fast, resilient and easy-to-manage DNS service. It offers a range of free and paid plans for businesses and organizations. These plans provide advanced features and higher levels of performance and security than the free plan. Premium plans may include features such as additional security measures, support for more website traffic, and access to advanced performance optimization tools.

This data set contains domains that use the free, enterprise or business plan as described on https://developers.cloudflare.com/dns/