Cloudflare, Inc. is an American web infrastructure and website security company that provides content delivery network and DDoS mitigation services. Cloudflare's services sit between a website's visitor and the Cloudflare customer's hosting provider, acting as a reverse proxy for websites. Cloudflare's headquarters are in San Francisco.

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Cloudflare Free SSL/TLS is the first internet performance and security company to offer SSL protection free of charge. Encrypting as much web traffic as possible to prevent data theft and other tampering is a critical step toward building a safer, better Internet.