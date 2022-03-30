Recipes overview
Cloudflare Free SSL/TLS
4.8M records
NYSE:NET
Asset management
Hosting
Security
About
Cloudflare Free SSL/TLS is the first internet performance and security company to offer SSL protection free of charge. Encrypting as much web traffic as possible to prevent data theft and other tampering is a critical step toward building a safer, better Internet.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.