About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. is an American web infrastructure and website security company that provides content delivery network and DDoS mitigation services. Cloudflare's services sit between a website's visitor and the Cloudflare customer's hosting provider, acting as a reverse proxy for websites. Cloudflare's headquarters are in San Francisco.

About this recipe

Cloudflare Pages is a static site hosting service offered by Cloudflare. It allows users to easily deploy and host web pages and web applications on Cloudflare's global network, providing fast loading times and high availability. Additionally, it provides built-in features such as custom domains, HTTPS, and edge caching, making it easy for users to set up and manage their websites. Users can also integrate with Github, GitLab, and Bitbucket to automatically build and deploy their sites on changes to their source code.