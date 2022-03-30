Cloudflare, Inc. is an American web infrastructure and website security company that provides content delivery network and DDoS mitigation services. Cloudflare's services sit between a website's visitor and the Cloudflare customer's hosting provider, acting as a reverse proxy for websites. Cloudflare's headquarters are in San Francisco.

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Cloudflare Web Analytics provides free, privacy-first analytics for your website without changing your DNS or using Cloudflare's proxy. All you need to enable Cloudflare Web Analytics is a Cloudflare account and a JavaScript snippet on your page to start seeing page views and visitors. Cloudflares mission is to help build a better Internet and part of that is to deliver essential web analytics to everyone with a website without compromising user privacy.