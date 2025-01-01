Free demoLog in
About Cloud Linux Software, Inc.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloud Linux Software, Inc. specializes in developing Linux-based operating systems tailored for shared hosting environments. Their flagship product, CloudLinux OS, is based on CentOS and utilizes the OpenVZ kernel along with the RPM package manager. A key feature is the Lightweight Virtual Environment (LVE), which isolates each user in a separate environment with dedicated resources, enhancing server stability and security.

About this recipe

CloudLinux offers a suite of products including CloudLinux OS for resource-isolated shared hosting, AlmaLinux OS as a free CentOS alternative, KernelCare for live kernel patching, and Imunify360 for advanced server security—all designed to optimize performance, stability, and protection in Linux hosting environments.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

