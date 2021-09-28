Recipes overview
Cogent Colocation
70K records
NASDAQ:CCOI
Asset management
Hosting
About
Cogent is an internet service providers, delivering internet, ethernet and colocation services. Cogent owns and operates 34 data centers in North America, offering secure, flexible and scalable colocation and connectivity solutions.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.