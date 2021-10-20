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Recipe details

Coinbase Commerce

Coinbase Commerce

58.8K recordsNASDAQ:COIN

Key facts about Coinbase Commerce

Records
58789 records
Websites tracked
58789 websites use Coinbase Commerce
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:COIN
Industries
Asset management, Payment industry
Categories
E-commerce
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Coinbase

Coinbase Global, Inc., branded Coinbase, is an American company that operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform. Coinbase is a distributed company; all employees operate via remote work and the company lacks a physical headquarters. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States by trading volume. The company was founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam.

About this recipe

Coinbase Commerce is a way for businesses to accept digital currency payments.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research