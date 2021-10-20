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Recipe details
Coinbase Commerce
58.8K recordsNASDAQ:COIN
Key facts about Coinbase Commerce
- Records
- 58789 records
- Websites tracked
- 58789 websites use Coinbase Commerce
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:COIN
- Industries
- Asset management, Payment industry
- Categories
- E-commerce
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Coinbase
Coinbase Global, Inc., branded Coinbase, is an American company that operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform. Coinbase is a distributed company; all employees operate via remote work and the company lacks a physical headquarters. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States by trading volume. The company was founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam.
About this recipe
Coinbase Commerce is a way for businesses to accept digital currency payments.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research