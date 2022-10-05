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Recipe details
Confirmic
0 records
Key facts about Confirmic
- Records
- 0 records
- Websites tracked
- 0 websites use Confirmic
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Confirmic
Confirmic is a privately held data compliance company based in London, United Kingdom. The company is a spin-off from Metomic Ltd. The main product of Confirmic is a cookie consent tool.
About this recipe
Confirmic (formerly Metomic) provides a Consent Management Platform (CMP) to ensure compliance with GDPR.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research