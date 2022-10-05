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Recipe details

Confirmic

Confirmic

0 records

Key facts about Confirmic

Records
0 records
Websites tracked
0 websites use Confirmic
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Confirmic

Confirmic is a privately held data compliance company based in London, United Kingdom. The company is a spin-off from Metomic Ltd. The main product of Confirmic is a cookie consent tool.

About this recipe

Confirmic (formerly Metomic) provides a Consent Management Platform (CMP) to ensure compliance with GDPR.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research