About Contentful

Contentful is a headless content management system (CMS), founded in 2013 in Berlin, Germany by Sascha Konietzke and Paolo Negri. The company and the platform are both called Contentful. As of June 2021, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Denver, Colorado and Berlin. With offices in hubs including Berlin, San Francisco and Denver, and a global team distributed across every time zone, we help thousands of businesses across the spectrum of digital maturity to move fast and meet customer demands. Contentful supports IKEA, Vodafone, Electronic Arts and over 30% of the Fortune 500 to deliver market-leading digital experiences at scale through every stage of the customer journey.