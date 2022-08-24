Recipe details
Contentful
Key facts about Contentful
- Records
- 17980 records
- Websites tracked
- 17980 websites use Contentful
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Contentful
Contentful is a headless content management system (CMS), founded in 2013 in Berlin, Germany by Sascha Konietzke and Paolo Negri. The company and the platform are both called Contentful. As of June 2021, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Denver, Colorado and Berlin. With offices in hubs including Berlin, San Francisco and Denver, and a global team distributed across every time zone, we help thousands of businesses across the spectrum of digital maturity to move fast and meet customer demands. Contentful supports IKEA, Vodafone, Electronic Arts and over 30% of the Fortune 500 to deliver market-leading digital experiences at scale through every stage of the customer journey.
About this recipe
Contentful is a headless content management system (CMS). Contentful helps digital teams assemble content and deliver experiences, faster. They are an open and flexible content platform adapts to how digital builders work to meet business goals through easy customization and deep integration with any tech stack. Digital teams can reuse and automate content across devices and channels, so they can worry less about content maintenance and more about their customers.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments