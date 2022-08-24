Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

Contentful

Contentful

18K records

Key facts about Contentful

Records
17980 records
Websites tracked
17980 websites use Contentful
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Contentful

Contentful is a headless content management system (CMS), founded in 2013 in Berlin, Germany by Sascha Konietzke and Paolo Negri. The company and the platform are both called Contentful. As of June 2021, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Denver, Colorado and Berlin. With offices in hubs including Berlin, San Francisco and Denver, and a global team distributed across every time zone, we help thousands of businesses across the spectrum of digital maturity to move fast and meet customer demands. Contentful supports IKEA, Vodafone, Electronic Arts and over 30% of the Fortune 500 to deliver market-leading digital experiences at scale through every stage of the customer journey.

About this recipe

Contentful is a headless content management system (CMS). Contentful helps digital teams assemble content and deliver experiences, faster. They are an open and flexible content platform adapts to how digital builders work to meet business goals through easy customization and deep integration with any tech stack. Digital teams can reuse and automate content across devices and channels, so they can worry less about content maintenance and more about their customers.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments