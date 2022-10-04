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Recipe details
CookieHub
7.2K records
Key facts about CookieHub
- Records
- 7153 records
- Websites tracked
- 7153 websites use CookieHub
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About CookieHub ehf.
CookieHub ehf. is an Iceland-based company that focusses on data compliance software.
About this recipe
CookieHub is a Consent Management Platform (CMP), which can be applied to make web sites GDPR, LGPD and CCPA compliant. The widget can be customized to match the customer's branding.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research