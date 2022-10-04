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Recipe details

CookieHub

CookieHub

7.2K records

Key facts about CookieHub

Records
7153 records
Websites tracked
7153 websites use CookieHub
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About CookieHub ehf.

CookieHub ehf. is an Iceland-based company that focusses on data compliance software.

About this recipe

CookieHub is a Consent Management Platform (CMP), which can be applied to make web sites GDPR, LGPD and CCPA compliant. The widget can be customized to match the customer's branding.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research