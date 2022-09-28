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Recipe details
CookieYes
428.9K records
Key facts about CookieYes
- Records
- 428937 records
- Websites tracked
- 428937 websites use CookieYes
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About CookieYes
Cookieyes is a freemium service to manage visitor's preferences about cookies to make the website General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant. It provides a cookie banner from which visitors can choose which cookies they want to consent to or deny.
About this recipe
CookieYes helps websites comply with GDPR Cookie Law by displaying a consent banner and implementing consent-based use of cookies.