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CookieYes

CookieYes

428.9K records

Key facts about CookieYes

Records
428937 records
Websites tracked
428937 websites use CookieYes
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About CookieYes

Cookieyes is a freemium service to manage visitor's preferences about cookies to make the website General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant. It provides a cookie banner from which visitors can choose which cookies they want to consent to or deny.

About this recipe

CookieYes helps websites comply with GDPR Cookie Law by displaying a consent banner and implementing consent-based use of cookies.