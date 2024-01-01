About Coveo

Coveo was founded in 2005 in Quebec City, Canada. The company began with a vision to revolutionize enterprise search technology, making it easier for businesses to find and utilize their vast amounts of data. Over the years, Coveo has evolved into a leading provider of AI-powered search and recommendation solutions, leveraging machine learning to enhance search functionality, improve customer support, and drive e-commerce conversions. Coveo's platform integrates with various enterprise systems, providing unified and contextually relevant information to users.

