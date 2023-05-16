About Webpros

WebPros, founded in 2017, is a leading conglomerate of SaaS providers focused on delivering comprehensive web hosting, billing automation, infrastructure, server management, and online marketing software solutions. Its portfolio includes renowned flagship brands such as cPanel, Plesk, WHMCS, and SolusVM. By fostering collaboration and synergy among these independent companies, WebPros strives to address the challenges faced by web professionals worldwide, offering streamlined and user-friendly tools for a seamless hosting experience.

About this recipe

cPanel is a widely-used web hosting control panel that offers a graphical interface and automated tools, simplifying the process of hosting a website. Designed for Linux-based servers, it provides users with capabilities to manage every aspect of their web hosting service, from creating email accounts and installing applications to setting up databases and managing domains. With its intuitive and user-friendly design, cPanel aims to make web hosting accessible to individuals and businesses of all sizes, whether they have extensive IT knowledge or not.