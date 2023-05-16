Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

cPanel

cPanel

7.2M records

Key facts about cPanel

Records
7169332 records
Websites tracked
7169332 websites use cPanel
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Webpros

WebPros, founded in 2017, is a leading conglomerate of SaaS providers focused on delivering comprehensive web hosting, billing automation, infrastructure, server management, and online marketing software solutions. Its portfolio includes renowned flagship brands such as cPanel, Plesk, WHMCS, and SolusVM. By fostering collaboration and synergy among these independent companies, WebPros strives to address the challenges faced by web professionals worldwide, offering streamlined and user-friendly tools for a seamless hosting experience.

About this recipe

cPanel is a widely-used web hosting control panel that offers a graphical interface and automated tools, simplifying the process of hosting a website. Designed for Linux-based servers, it provides users with capabilities to manage every aspect of their web hosting service, from creating email accounts and installing applications to setting up databases and managing domains. With its intuitive and user-friendly design, cPanel aims to make web hosting accessible to individuals and businesses of all sizes, whether they have extensive IT knowledge or not.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments

Related to this recipe

  • WHMCS

    WHMCS is a comprehensive client management, billing, and support platform designed for businesses of all sizes within the web hosting industry.

    10.4K records

  • Plesk

    Plesk is a highly versatile web hosting control panel solution, designed to simplify the management of web services.

    3.2M records

  • Sitejet

    Sitejet.io is a cutting-edge website development platform designed for both professional web designers and businesses.

    7.1K records