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Recipe details
Craft CMS
30.8K records
Key facts about Craft CMS
- Records
- 30766 records
- Websites tracked
- 30766 websites use Craft CMS
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Craft
Craft CMS is a content-first CMS for developers and content managers. It was founded in 2013 by Brandon Kelly and its headquarter is located in Oregon, United States
About this recipe
Craft CMS is a headless Content Management System (CMS). Craft CMS is a self-hosted PHP application, built on Yii 2. It can connect to MySQL and PostgreSQL for content storage. Templating is powered by Twig.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments