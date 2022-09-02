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Recipe details

Craft CMS

Craft CMS

30.8K records

Key facts about Craft CMS

Records
30766 records
Websites tracked
30766 websites use Craft CMS
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Craft

Craft CMS is a content-first CMS for developers and content managers. It was founded in 2013 by Brandon Kelly and its headquarter is located in Oregon, United States

About this recipe

Craft CMS is a headless Content Management System (CMS). Craft CMS is a self-hosted PHP application, built on Yii 2. It can connect to MySQL and PostgreSQL for content storage. Templating is powered by Twig.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments