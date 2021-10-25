Recipes overview
CrazyDomains DNS
504.3K records
Crazy Domains is an international domain name registrar and web hosting company. They provide simple-to-use online marketing solutions to help SMEs increase visibility, reach potential customers and monitor the results. Known for simple, easy to use business platforms allowing you to manage and connect instantly to cloud web hosting, email hosting, online marketing services and more.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.