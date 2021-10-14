Recipes overview
Criteo
42.2K records
NASDAQ:CRTO
Asset management
Marketing and Sales
About
Criteo's product is a form of display advertising, which displays interactive banner advertisements, generated based on the online browsing preferences and behaviour for each customer. The solution operates on a pay per click/cost per click (CPC) basis.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.