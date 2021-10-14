Criteo was founded in Paris, France, in 2005 by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay and Romain Niccoli. Criteo spent the first four years focused on R&D, and launched its first product in April 2008. In 2010, Criteo opened an office in Silicon Valley. In 2012, Criteo opened its new headquarters in Paris, France.

About this recipe

Criteo is a leading global technology company specializing in digital advertising and marketing solutions. Their platform leverages machine learning and data analysis to deliver personalized and relevant advertisements to consumers across various devices and channels. Criteo's solutions help businesses optimize their marketing strategies and drive better results by reaching the right audience at the right time, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience and increasing ROI for advertisers. With a strong focus on performance marketing, Criteo is trusted by numerous brands and retailers worldwide to boost their online advertising efforts and achieve measurable success.