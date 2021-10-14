Recipes overview
42.2K records
NASDAQ:CRTO
Asset management
Marketing and Sales
About

Criteo's product is a form of display advertising, which displays interactive banner advertisements, generated based on the online browsing preferences and behaviour for each customer. The solution operates on a pay per click/cost per click (CPC) basis.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

