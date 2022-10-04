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Recipe details
Crownpeak Consent Management Platform
673 records
Key facts about Crownpeak Consent Management Platform
- Records
- 673 records
- Websites tracked
- 673 websites use Crownpeak Consent Management Platform
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Crownpeak
Crownpeak (formerly Evidon, Inc., Ghostery, Inc. and The Better Advertising Project) is a New York City-based company dealing in enterprise marketing analytics and compliance services. It was previously the owner of the anti-tracking browser extension Ghostery, which it sold to the German, Mozilla-backed company Cliqz GmbH in February 2017.
About this recipe
Consent Platform (UCP) offers a consent management platforms, with advanced customization and consent options to remain compliant with evolving data privacy laws while protecting user experience.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research