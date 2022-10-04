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Recipe details

Crownpeak Consent Management Platform

Crownpeak Consent Management Platform

673 records

Key facts about Crownpeak Consent Management Platform

Records
673 records
Websites tracked
673 websites use Crownpeak Consent Management Platform
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Crownpeak

Crownpeak (formerly Evidon, Inc., Ghostery, Inc. and The Better Advertising Project) is a New York City-based company dealing in enterprise marketing analytics and compliance services. It was previously the owner of the anti-tracking browser extension Ghostery, which it sold to the German, Mozilla-backed company Cliqz GmbH in February 2017.

About this recipe

Consent Platform (UCP) offers a consent management platforms, with advanced customization and consent options to remain compliant with evolving data privacy laws while protecting user experience.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research