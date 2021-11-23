About CSC

CSC Corporate Domains, Inc., a brand name, domain management, and security company that includes brand and fraud protection. CSC is the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe. From keeping businesses in compliance and streamlining operations, to protecting and promoting brands online, CSC uses its expertise and personal approach to help businesses run smoother. In 2006, CSC merged Corporate Domains, eBrandSecure, and the Corporate Service Division of Register.com to establish CSC Corporate Domains, Inc. as a subsidiary company that provides the specialized services of domain name management, brand monitoring, trademark services, domain recovery, and brand protection services. In March 2013, CSC acquired Melbourne IT's Digital Brand Services division which included its backend registry contracts with 150 new gTLDs. In August 2016, CSC acquired the UK-based organization NetNames to strengthen its position as the partner of choice for companies seeking to secure and promote their brands online.