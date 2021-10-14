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CyrusOne

CyrusOne

2.3K recordsNASDAQ:CONE

Key facts about CyrusOne

Records
2277 records
Websites tracked
2277 websites use CyrusOne
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:CONE
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne specializes in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. CyrusOne’s data center offerings provide the flexibility, reliability, and security that enterprise customers require and are delivered through a tailored, customer service-focused platform designed to foster long-term relationships. CyrusOne’s National IX platform provides robust connectivity options to drive revenue, reduce expenses, and improve service quality for enterprises, content, and telecommunications companies.

About this recipe

CyrusOne provides high-quality hosting co-location with connectivity and the flexibility your business needs to scale for future growth using a carrier-neutral approach. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research