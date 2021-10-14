Recipe details
CyrusOne
Key facts about CyrusOne
- Records
- 2277 records
- Websites tracked
- 2277 websites use CyrusOne
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:CONE
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne specializes in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. CyrusOne’s data center offerings provide the flexibility, reliability, and security that enterprise customers require and are delivered through a tailored, customer service-focused platform designed to foster long-term relationships. CyrusOne’s National IX platform provides robust connectivity options to drive revenue, reduce expenses, and improve service quality for enterprises, content, and telecommunications companies.
About this recipe
CyrusOne provides high-quality hosting co-location with connectivity and the flexibility your business needs to scale for future growth using a carrier-neutral approach. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research