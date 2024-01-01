About D&B

Dun & Bradstreet, established in 1841, is a leading global provider of business data and analytics. The company offers comprehensive insights into over 500 million businesses worldwide, assisting organizations in making informed decisions regarding credit, risk management, compliance, and sales and marketing strategies. Their proprietary D-U-N-S Number system uniquely identifies business entities, facilitating accurate data integration and analysis. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Dun & Bradstreet serves approximately 135,000 businesses, including 90% of the Fortune 500 companies.

About this recipe

D&B Visitor Intelligence is a web-based analytics solution from Dun & Bradstreet designed to help businesses gain insight into the companies visiting their website. By placing a tracking pixel on their site, companies can receive detailed firmographic information on website visitors, such as the business name, industry, size, and D-U-N-S Number (a unique identifier for businesses worldwide). This allows sales and marketing teams to understand visitor demographics, prioritize leads, tailor outreach, and refine marketing strategies based on actual visitor data. D&B Visitor Intelligence provides valuable metrics for B2B companies aiming to increase engagement, identify new prospects, and strengthen lead generation efforts.