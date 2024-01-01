About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware. They are the world’s largest domain name registrar and web hosting provider for entrepreneurs around the globe. GoDaddy provides domain name registration products that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress.

About this recipe

Founded in 2013, Dan.com is a Netherlands-based company specializing in domain marketplace solutions. In 2022, it partnered with GoDaddy, combining expertise to enhance the domain trading ecosystem globally. Dan.com is committed to creating a transparent, efficient, and secure domain trading environment for buyers and sellers.

Dan.com provides a robust platform for buying and selling domain names. It features transparent pricing, seamless transactions, and innovative brokerage services. The platform caters to domain investors and businesses alike, enabling quick and reliable access to premium and standard domain names through cutting-edge tools.