Recipes overview
Datadog
13.3K records
NASDAQ:DDOG
Asset management
Hosting
About
Datadog is the essential monitoring platform for cloud applications. They bring together data from servers, containers, databases, and third-party services to make your stack entirely observable. These capabilities help DevOps teams avoid downtime, resolve performance issues, and ensure customers are getting the best user experience.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.