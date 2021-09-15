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Recipe details

Datadog

Datadog

1.2M recordsNASDAQ:DDOG

Key facts about Datadog

Records
1245770 records
Websites tracked
1245770 websites use Datadog
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:DDOG
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Analytics, Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Datadog

Datadog is an observability service for cloud-scale applications, providing monitoring of servers, databases, tools, and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog was founded in 2010 by Olivier Pomel and Alexis Lê-Quôc, who met while working at Wireless Generation. After Wireless Generation was acquired by NewsCorp, the two set out to create a product that could reduce the friction they experienced between developer and systems administration teams, who were often working at cross-purposes.

About this recipe

Datadog is the essential monitoring platform for cloud applications. They bring together data from servers, containers, databases, and third-party services to make your stack entirely observable. These capabilities help DevOps teams avoid downtime, resolve performance issues, and ensure customers are getting the best user experience.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research