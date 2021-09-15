Recipes overview
Datadog

Datadog

13.3K records
NASDAQ:DDOG
Asset management
Hosting
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Datadog is the essential monitoring platform for cloud applications. They bring together data from servers, containers, databases, and third-party services to make your stack entirely observable. These capabilities help DevOps teams avoid downtime, resolve performance issues, and ensure customers are getting the best user experience.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial