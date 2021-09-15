Recipe details
Datadog
Key facts about Datadog
- Records
- 1245770 records
- Websites tracked
- 1245770 websites use Datadog
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:DDOG
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Analytics, Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Datadog
Datadog is an observability service for cloud-scale applications, providing monitoring of servers, databases, tools, and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog was founded in 2010 by Olivier Pomel and Alexis Lê-Quôc, who met while working at Wireless Generation. After Wireless Generation was acquired by NewsCorp, the two set out to create a product that could reduce the friction they experienced between developer and systems administration teams, who were often working at cross-purposes.
About this recipe
Datadog is the essential monitoring platform for cloud applications. They bring together data from servers, containers, databases, and third-party services to make your stack entirely observable. These capabilities help DevOps teams avoid downtime, resolve performance issues, and ensure customers are getting the best user experience.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research