Recipes overview
Demdex

Demdex

44.3K records
NASDAQ:ADBE
Asset management
Marketing and Sales
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Demdex enables advertisers to be smarter with their advertising spend and publishers to leverage their audience data to generate more revenue. Demdex was bought by Adobe and added to the Adobe Online Marketing Suite.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial