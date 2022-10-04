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Recipe details
Didomi Consent Management Platform
48K records
Key facts about Didomi Consent Management Platform
- Records
- 47980 records
- Websites tracked
- 47980 websites use Didomi Consent Management Platform
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Didomi
Didomi's main product is a SaaS platform that helps companies get in compliance with data privacy regulations like the GDPR or CCPA. Didomi is located in Paris, France. The complany has over 150 employees from 30+ nationalities working around the world.
About this recipe
Didomi offers a Consent Management Platform (CMP) that can be deployed on multiple platforms (such as websites, mobile applications, internal apps, etc.) to collect user consent and preferences before using personal data and enforce user choices across all tools (such as CRM, e-mail, etc.).
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research