Recipes overview
Didomi Consent Management Platform
13K records
About
Didomi offers a Consent Management Platform (CMP) that can be deployed on multiple platforms (such as websites, mobile applications, internal apps, etc.) to collect user consent and preferences before using personal data and enforce user choices across all tools (such as CRM, e-mail, etc.).
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.