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Recipe details

Didomi Consent Management Platform

Didomi Consent Management Platform

48K records

Key facts about Didomi Consent Management Platform

Records
47980 records
Websites tracked
47980 websites use Didomi Consent Management Platform
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Didomi

Didomi's main product is a SaaS platform that helps companies get in compliance with data privacy regulations like the GDPR or CCPA. Didomi is located in Paris, France. The complany has over 150 employees from 30+ nationalities working around the world.

About this recipe

Didomi offers a Consent Management Platform (CMP) that can be deployed on multiple platforms (such as websites, mobile applications, internal apps, etc.) to collect user consent and preferences before using personal data and enforce user choices across all tools (such as CRM, e-mail, etc.).

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research