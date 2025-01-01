About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers, startups, and SMBs with cloud infrastructure-as-a-service platforms. DigitalOcean also runs Hacktoberfest, a month-long celebration of open source software held in October. Each year, it partners with different software companies. Past partners have included GitHub, Twilio, Dev.to, Intel, AppWrite, and DeepSource.

About this recipe

DigitalOcean App Platform is a fully managed Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that enables developers to build, deploy, and scale web applications and static websites quickly and efficiently. By automating infrastructure management, the platform allows developers to focus on writing code and accelerating time-to-market. It supports various programming languages and frameworks, including Node.js, Python, Django, Go, PHP, and static sites. Users can deploy directly from their GitHub or GitLab repositories, with App Platform handling the rest.