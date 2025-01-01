Free demoLog in
Recipes overview
Digital Ocean APP

Digital Ocean APP

16.6K records
NYSE:DOCN
Hosting
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free demo

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers, startups, and SMBs with cloud infrastructure-as-a-service platforms. DigitalOcean also runs Hacktoberfest, a month-long celebration of open source software held in October. Each year, it partners with different software companies. Past partners have included GitHub, Twilio, Dev.to, Intel, AppWrite, and DeepSource.

About this recipe

DigitalOcean App Platform is a fully managed Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that enables developers to build, deploy, and scale web applications and static websites quickly and efficiently. By automating infrastructure management, the platform allows developers to focus on writing code and accelerating time-to-market. It supports various programming languages and frameworks, including Node.js, Python, Django, Go, PHP, and static sites. Users can deploy directly from their GitHub or GitLab repositories, with App Platform handling the rest.

Start today

Whether you need actionable web data insights for day-to-day projects or for long-term strategies, the answer to your question lies in our structured web data.

Request a free demo