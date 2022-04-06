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Recipe details

DigitalOcean DNS

DigitalOcean DNS

439K recordsNYSE:DOCN

Key facts about DigitalOcean DNS

Records
438999 records
Websites tracked
438999 websites use DigitalOcean DNS
Stock ticker
NYSE:DOCN
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers, startups, and SMBs with cloud infrastructure-as-a-service platforms. DigitalOcean also runs Hacktoberfest, a month-long celebration of open source software held in October. Each year, it partners with different software companies. Past partners have included GitHub, Twilio, Dev.to, Intel, AppWrite, and DeepSource.

About this recipe

DigitalOcean’s DNS tools let you manage DNS records for DigitalOcean and non-DigitalOcean resources in the same place you manage your infrastructure. Adding a domain to your DigitalOcean account lets you manage the domain’s DNS records with the control panel and API. Domains you manage on DigitalOcean also integrate with DigitalOcean Load Balancers and Spaces to streamline automatic SSL certificate management.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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