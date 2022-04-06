Recipe details
DigitalOcean DNS
Key facts about DigitalOcean DNS
- Records
- 438999 records
- Websites tracked
- 438999 websites use DigitalOcean DNS
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:DOCN
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers, startups, and SMBs with cloud infrastructure-as-a-service platforms. DigitalOcean also runs Hacktoberfest, a month-long celebration of open source software held in October. Each year, it partners with different software companies. Past partners have included GitHub, Twilio, Dev.to, Intel, AppWrite, and DeepSource.
About this recipe
DigitalOcean’s DNS tools let you manage DNS records for DigitalOcean and non-DigitalOcean resources in the same place you manage your infrastructure. Adding a domain to your DigitalOcean account lets you manage the domain’s DNS records with the control panel and API. Domains you manage on DigitalOcean also integrate with DigitalOcean Load Balancers and Spaces to streamline automatic SSL certificate management.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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