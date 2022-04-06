DigitalOcean DNS

About

DigitalOcean’s DNS tools let you manage DNS records for DigitalOcean and non-DigitalOcean resources in the same place you manage your infrastructure. Adding a domain to your DigitalOcean account lets you manage the domain’s DNS records with the control panel and API. Domains you manage on DigitalOcean also integrate with DigitalOcean Load Balancers and Spaces to streamline automatic SSL certificate management.