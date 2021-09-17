About

DigitalOcean Droplets are Linux-based virtual machines that run on top of virtualized hardware. Each Droplet you create is a new server you can use, either standalone or as part of a larger, cloud-based infrastructure. Developers use DigitalOcean to manage and monitor their droplets with a control panel and an open source API. The control panel allows developers to scale and rebuild droplets based on workload changes and perform backups and redirect network traffic between droplets.