DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers, startups, and SMBs with cloud infrastructure-as-a-service platforms. DigitalOcean also runs Hacktoberfest, a month-long celebration of open source software held in October. Each year, it partners with different software companies. Past partners have included GitHub, Twilio, Dev.to, Intel, AppWrite, and DeepSource.

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DigitalOcean Droplets are Linux-based virtual machines that run on top of virtualized hardware. Each Droplet you create is a new server you can use, either standalone or as part of a larger, cloud-based infrastructure. Developers use DigitalOcean to manage and monitor their droplets with a control panel and an open source API. The control panel allows developers to scale and rebuild droplets based on workload changes and perform backups and redirect network traffic between droplets.