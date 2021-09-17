Recipe details
DigitalOcean Droplets
Key facts about DigitalOcean Droplets
- Records
- 2114510 records
- Websites tracked
- 2114510 websites use DigitalOcean Droplets
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:DOCN
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers, startups, and SMBs with cloud infrastructure-as-a-service platforms. DigitalOcean also runs Hacktoberfest, a month-long celebration of open source software held in October. Each year, it partners with different software companies. Past partners have included GitHub, Twilio, Dev.to, Intel, AppWrite, and DeepSource.
About this recipe
DigitalOcean Droplets are Linux-based virtual machines that run on top of virtualized hardware. Each Droplet you create is a new server you can use, either standalone or as part of a larger, cloud-based infrastructure. Developers use DigitalOcean to manage and monitor their droplets with a control panel and an open source API. The control panel allows developers to scale and rebuild droplets based on workload changes and perform backups and redirect network traffic between droplets.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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