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Recipe details

DigitalOcean Spaces

DigitalOcean Spaces

297.6K recordsNYSE:DOCN

Key facts about DigitalOcean Spaces

Records
297551 records
Websites tracked
297551 websites use DigitalOcean Spaces
Stock ticker
NYSE:DOCN
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers, startups, and SMBs with cloud infrastructure-as-a-service platforms. DigitalOcean also runs Hacktoberfest, a month-long celebration of open source software held in October. Each year, it partners with different software companies. Past partners have included GitHub, Twilio, Dev.to, Intel, AppWrite, and DeepSource.

About this recipe

DigitalOcean Spaces provide S3-compatible object storage which lets you store and serve large amounts of data. You can create them in a few seconds and use them immediately with no configuration. Data transfer is automatically secured with HTTPS, and the available storage capacity scales seamlessly.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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