About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers, startups, and SMBs with cloud infrastructure-as-a-service platforms. DigitalOcean also runs Hacktoberfest, a month-long celebration of open source software held in October. Each year, it partners with different software companies. Past partners have included GitHub, Twilio, Dev.to, Intel, AppWrite, and DeepSource.

About this recipe

Cloudways is a managed Wordpress cloud hosting platform that offers easy, reliable, and high-performance hosting solutions for ecommerce stores, design agencies, developers, and bloggers. With partnerships from top cloud infrastructure providers such as DigitalOcean, Vultr, Amazon, and Google, Cloudways ensures optimal uptime, speed, and security for its users. Notable features include 99.9% uptime, fast page load times, pro-active app monitoring, and 24/7 premium support, making Cloudways a popular choice for businesses and individuals looking to streamline their hosting experience. On 23rd August 2022, Cloudways has become part of DigitalOcean Family.