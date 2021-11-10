Recipe details
Discord
Key facts about Discord
- Records
- 12493 records
- Websites tracked
- 12493 websites use Discord
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Cloud, Social
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Discord
Discord operates as a voice, video, and text communication service to talk and hang out with friends and communities. It was originally created for people who loved to play games, but these passionate people realized it could be enjoyed for more purposes. Discord is now used by everyone from local hiking clubs, to art communities, to study groups.The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
About this recipe
With 150 million monthly users across 19 million active communities, called servers, Discord has grown to become one of the most popular communications services in the world. Discord was built without selling ads or user data and instead, offers a premium subscription called Nitro that gives users special perks like higher quality streams and fun customizations.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites