About Zeta Global

Zeta Global is a data-driven marketing technology company that empowers businesses with comprehensive customer lifecycle management solutions, leveraging advanced AI and analytics to optimize marketing strategies and drive meaningful engagement across digital channels. With a focus on delivering personalized experiences and maximizing customer lifetime value, Zeta Global enables organizations to unlock the full potential of their customer data and enhance their marketing ROI.

About this recipe

DISQUS is a widely-used commenting platform that allows website owners to integrate dynamic discussion features seamlessly into their sites. It enables users to engage with content through comments, reactions, and interactions, fostering vibrant online communities and facilitating meaningful conversations. With DISQUS, website administrators can enhance user engagement and gather valuable feedback while providing a user-friendly commenting experience.